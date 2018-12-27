Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Back on IR, out Thursday
Pacioretty (undisclosed) will not play against the Avalanche on Thursday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports. The winger has resurfaced on injured reserve.
Pacioretty was removed from injured reserve Sunday, but that tag has been reapplied with Pacioretty evidently not showing enough progress through the holiday break. The proficient goal-scoring winger's next chance to play will arrive Saturday for a road game against the Kings.
