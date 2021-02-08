Pacioretty produced an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Pacioretty had the secondary helper on the first of Chandler Stephenson's two goals Sunday. The 32-year-old Pacioretty has amassed 11 points, a plus-7 rating, 41 shots on net and 13 hits through nine games this season. Keep him locked into fantasy lineups, as he's one of the most productive members of a deep Golden Knights team.