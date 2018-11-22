Pacioretty scored a pair of goals in a 3-2 overtime win against the Coyotes on Wednesday night.

The goals were Pacioretty's fifth and sixth of 2018-19, though it's worth noting the 30-year-old American has been on a bit of a roll recently with four goals in his last three contests and six points over his last five. He'll look to score for a fourth consecutive game when Vegas takes on the Flames this Friday.