Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Bags two goals including OT winner
Pacioretty scored a pair of goals in a 3-2 overtime win against the Coyotes on Wednesday night.
The goals were Pacioretty's fifth and sixth of 2018-19, though it's worth noting the 30-year-old American has been on a bit of a roll recently with four goals in his last three contests and six points over his last five. He'll look to score for a fourth consecutive game when Vegas takes on the Flames this Friday.
