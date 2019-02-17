Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Breaks out of cold streak

Pacioretty scored two goals with nine shots on net in a 5-1 victory against the Predators on Saturday.

The 30-year-old had only one assist in the last five games, so this breaks him out of a dry spell. Pacioretty missed a few games because of injury and has seen his average ice time plummet this season, but he still has more goals than 2017-18. Pacioretty has 18 goals and 32 points in 47 contests.