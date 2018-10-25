Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Bulges twine to break cold spell
Pacioretty found twine in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime home loss to the Canucks.
Pacioretty was mired in a six-game pointless funk until snapping out of it with a second-period tally to open the scoring in the contest. It was difficult not to get caught up in Patches' amazing preseason totals with Vegas -- he potted four goals to complement a helper over five contests -- but it's worth noting that he hasn't been able to skate with the venerable Paul Stastny (undisclosed), and power winger Alex Tuch -- who had been bogged down by a lower-body injury -- finally was able to join Pacioretty on the second line in his season debut Wednesday. Mad Max's goal suddenly has fantasy owners thinking about him again, but there's still a window to buy low on the 2007 first-round (22nd overall) draft pick.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Nets first goal in armor•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Tearing it up in preseason•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Gets on board in debut with Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Will play Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Signs four-year contract extension•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Contract in the works•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.