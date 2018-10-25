Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Bulges twine to break cold spell

Pacioretty found twine in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime home loss to the Canucks.

Pacioretty was mired in a six-game pointless funk until snapping out of it with a second-period tally to open the scoring in the contest. It was difficult not to get caught up in Patches' amazing preseason totals with Vegas -- he potted four goals to complement a helper over five contests -- but it's worth noting that he hasn't been able to skate with the venerable Paul Stastny (undisclosed), and power winger Alex Tuch -- who had been bogged down by a lower-body injury -- finally was able to join Pacioretty on the second line in his season debut Wednesday. Mad Max's goal suddenly has fantasy owners thinking about him again, but there's still a window to buy low on the 2007 first-round (22nd overall) draft pick.