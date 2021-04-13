Pacioretty scored a power-play goal on four shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Pacioretty struck at 8:22 of the third period to give the Golden Knights some insurance. The 32-year-old winger reached the 20-goal mark again, a milestone he's hit each year since he joined the Golden Knights. He's produced 37 points, 153 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 39 outings.