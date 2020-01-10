Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Buries 20th goal

Pacioretty scored a goal on eight shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Reaching the 20-goal plateau was merely a formality in the winger's resurgent campaign. He's at 45 points, 198 shots on goal, 62 hits and a plus-9 rating in 47 outings. Most importantly, Pacioretty is showing no signs of slowing down -- he has five markers, four helpers and 43 shots in his last eight games.