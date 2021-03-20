Pacioretty scored twice on five shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Pacioretty tallied twice in a span of 2:36 during the first period. The Kings covered that damage, but William Karlsson and William Carrier paced the Golden Knights to the win. Pacioretty has four goals and five assists during his current five-game point streak. The star winger is up to 16 scores, 30 points, 120 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 28 contests overall.