Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Busy in loss

Pacioretty dished an assist in a 5-2 loss to the Coyotes on Tuesday.

Pacioretty also served up four hits in addition to five shots on goal. He used to be a sure bet for 30 goals, but through 45 games, he has 16 goals and 30 points this year. It appears the change of scenery hasn't worked out that well for the 30-year-old winger.