Pacioretty (illness) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Capitals, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Pacioretty was heating up with eight goals and 11 points in the previous eight games, but he won't be able to help his new team avenge its Stanley Cup loss. The 30-year-old will try getting healthy by Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks.

More News
Our Latest Stories