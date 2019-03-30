Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Chips in helper in return

Pacioretty (leg) dished for an assist and went plus-2 in a 3-2 loss to the Wild on Friday.

Pacioretty also fired five shots on goal and tossed five hits while skating 22:03 -- nearly five minutes higher than his season average. Pacioretty returned to the 40-point threshold with the helper, doing so in 62 games. He almost certainly won't return to his former 60-point glory, but it's better than the 37 he had last year in 64 games for the Canadiens.