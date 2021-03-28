Pacioretty scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 overtime win over Colorado on Saturday.

His goal was his fourth overtime snipe of the season and fifth game winner. It wasn't spectacular or special, but it counts anyway. Pacioretty made a cross-ice pass intended for Alex Tuch that went off the defender's stick and hit the right post. He was then able to poke the puck into the net when the defender's stick blade snapped when he tried to clear it away. Pacioretty has put up points in seven straight (six goals and six assists), although he did miss a couple games in there with a lower-body injury. The important part is that his hot streak wasn't impaired by the injury one little bit. The winger has 18 goals and 15 assists in 30 games on the season.