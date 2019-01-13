Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Collects two assists

Pacioretty dished out a pair of helpers in a 4-3 overtime win over Chicago on Saturday. He also chipped in six hits.

Pacioretty has just 12 assists and 24 points this season but he's trending in the right direction. After scoring just two goals in his first 14 games, the first-year Golden Knight has picked up 22 points over the last 21 games, including six on the power play.