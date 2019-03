Pacioretty (leg) is considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup with Detroit.

This is great news for the Golden Knights and fantasy owners alike, as it appeared as though Pacioretty may be facing a long-term absence when he exited Thursday's win over Winnipeg with an apparent leg injury. The American winger should probably be considered a long shot for Saturday's game against the Red Wings at this juncture, but confirmation on his status for that contest should surface prior to puck drop.