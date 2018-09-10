Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Contract in the works
Pacioretty and the Golden Knights are in the process of negotiating a contract extension, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
The inability of the Canadiens and Pacioretty to come to an agreement on an extension was no doubt the biggest reason the veteran was shipped off to Vegas. With a huge chunk of cap space available, general manager George McPhee should have no problem fitting the winger under the cap.
