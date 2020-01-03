Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Converts pair of goals
Pacioretty scored two goals, one on the power play, on five shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.
Pacioretty's stellar comeback season continues, as he has points in 11 of his last 12 outings (eight goals, nine helpers). He's up to 18 goals, 43 points and 177 shots in 44 contests this season. Barring a massive collapse, he should return to the 60-point threshold he achieved five times in his Montreal days.
