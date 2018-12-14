Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Could be scratched

Pacioretty could be a healthy scratch for Friday's game against the Devils, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

With Paul Stastny (lower body) returning to action, coach Gerard Gallant is now faced with the tough decision of who to scratch from the lineup that's been performing so well lately, going 8-2-0 over its last 10 contests. While Pacioretty would generally be considered one of the least likely candidates to be scratched, he has gone goalless over his past five games, which may be the stat Gallant's focusing on. However, nothing's been made official yet, so fantasy owners will need to check back once pregame warmups get underway for official word on Pacioretty's status.