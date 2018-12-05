Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Dealing with minor injury
Pacioretty will be a game-time decision versus Chicago on Thursday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Despite initial reports Pacioretty was dealing with an illness, it appears the winger was injured during Tuesday's practice session with what was described as a tweak. If the winger doesn't suffer any effects from Thursday's game-day skate, he should be in action against the Blackhawks.
