Pacioretty notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Pacioretty made a play and generated a rebound for Chandler Stephenson to convert on just 28 seconds into the game. The 32-year-old Pacioretty continues to be a consistent scorer this year -- he has 22 tallies and 25 helpers through 45 contests. He's added 166 shots on net, a plus-19 rating and 11 power-play points.