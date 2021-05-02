Pacioretty (undisclosed) was injured in the second period of Saturday's game versus the Coyotes, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Pacioretty didn't play in the third period or overtime of the Golden Knights' 3-2 win. He did record an assist on a Mark Stone goal prior to his injury. Pacioretty has 51 points in 48 games this season, so any injury to the top-line winger would be a huge blow to the Vegas offense. Head coach Pete DeBoer didn't have an update on Pacioretty's status after the game, so the winger is likely day-to-day ahead of Monday's contest in Minnesota.