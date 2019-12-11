Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Deposits insurance tally
Pacioretty scored a goal on a team-high five shots and dished two hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Pacioretty had come up empty on 14 shots over his last three games, but he made it 4-0 in the third period with his 11th goal of the year. The 31-year-old has 27 points, 133 shots on goal, 45 hits and 19 PIM in 33 contests this season. He's on pace to shatter the 40 points he had in 2018-19, and he could return to the 60-point threshold for the first time since 2016-17 if he can sustain his current pace.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Scores on power play•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Provides clutch goal in OT win•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Dishing at impressive clip•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Generates pair of assists•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Tacks on pair of points•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Two-point effort against Kings•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.