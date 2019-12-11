Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Deposits insurance tally

Pacioretty scored a goal on a team-high five shots and dished two hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Pacioretty had come up empty on 14 shots over his last three games, but he made it 4-0 in the third period with his 11th goal of the year. The 31-year-old has 27 points, 133 shots on goal, 45 hits and 19 PIM in 33 contests this season. He's on pace to shatter the 40 points he had in 2018-19, and he could return to the 60-point threshold for the first time since 2016-17 if he can sustain his current pace.