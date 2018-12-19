Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Designated for IR
Pacioretty (undisclosed) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Pacioretty will be sidelined until at least after the Christmas break due to his undisclosed issue, which will result in him missing the next three games. The team recalled Brandon Pirri from AHL Chicago in order to bolster its forward ranks, while Oscar Lindberg would seem to be the most likely candidate to take Pacioretty's spots on the second line and power play.
