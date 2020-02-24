Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Dishes pair of helpers

Pacioretty posted two assists and two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Ducks.

Pacioretty got his helpers on Alec Martinez's second-period tally and the first of William Karlsson's three goals in the game just a few minutes later. With 61 points in 64 contests, Pacioretty crossed the 60-point threshold for the first time since 2016-17. The winger has added 281 shots, 83 hits and a plus-15 rating this season.