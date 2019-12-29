Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Dishes two more helpers
Pacioretty had two helpers and seven PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.
Pacioretty set up both of Mark Stone's first-period goals. In the second period, Pacioretty took a minor for kneeing Derek Stepan, and he would answer for the incident by dropping the mitts with Lawson Crouse in the final frame. In his last 10 games, the 31-year-old has six goals and eight helpers, with only one scoreless appearance. Pacioretty reached the 40-point mark in 42 contests this season -- that matches his output from 66 outings in 2018-19.
