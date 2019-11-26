Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Dishing at impressive clip
Pacioretty registered an assist Monday in a 4-2 loss to the Stars.
While he's best known as a pure scorer, Pacioretty has 15 helpers to share the team lead with William Karlsson. Those two also have eight goals apiece to set the offensive standard among Golden Knights players.
