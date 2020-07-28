Pacioretty (undisclosed) did not make the trip with the team to Edmonton, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Coach Peter DeBoer indicated that Pacioretty's issue is believed to be minor but noted that it's taking longer to heal than the staff initially anticipated. He is set to join the squad in Edmonton once he is ready.
