Pacioretty notched an assist and eight shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Pacioretty helped out on a Chandler Stephenson goal in the third period. This was just the second point in five games for Pacioretty since he returned from an undisclosed injury. He's at 31 points, 129 shots on net and a plus-5 rating in 34 contests in a season that's been derailed by a handful of injury-related absences.