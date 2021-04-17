Pacioretty produced an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

Over his last three games, Pacioretty has two goals and three helpers. The 32-year-old winger is at 21 goals, 20 helpers, 157 shots and a plus-17 rating through 41 outings. He's locked in as a top-line left wing, and he's capable of finishing the year around a point-per-game pace.