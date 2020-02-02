Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Dual threat strikes again

Pacioretty managed to pick up a secondary assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Pacioretty spurred Mark Stone on a breakaway, resulting in a Chandler Stephenson tally to the detriment of goaltender Pekka Rinne. We've been accustomed to Patches' scoring binges over the years, but he's also setting up goals at an incredible rate. Eight more apples will give him a new career high in that universally adopted fantasy category.