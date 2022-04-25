Pacioretty scored a goal on four shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Pacioretty was involved in the Golden Knights' first two goals of the game. He's on a three-game point streak with a goal and three helpers in that span. The 33-year-old winger has 17 tallies, 34 points, 136 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 36 appearances this season. He'll need to be at his best Tuesday versus the Stars to keep the Golden Knights' playoff hopes alive.