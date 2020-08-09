Head coach Pete BeDoer said Pacioretty (undisclosed) has joined the Golden Knights in Edmonton, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

DeBoer added that he anticipates Pacioretty will be available for Game 1 of their series versus Chicago. The Golden Knights' leading scorer, Pacioretty missed all of the round robin. He had 32 goals and 66 points in 71 points during the regular season -- his return to the lineup would be a huge boost for the Western Conference's top-seeded team.