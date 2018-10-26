Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Exits Friday's game versus Lightning

Pacioretty was forced out of Friday's game versus the Lightning with an injury, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear what's bothering Pacioretty, but he left the ice immediately after Braydon Coburn dropped him in the first period. Although Pacioretty has just two goals thus far, he's fired 26 shots on net and dished out 22 hits in nine games while logging hefty power-play time, so a serious injury would hurt the Golden Knights' depth at left wing. Expect an update by the postgame presser.