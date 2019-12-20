Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Extends point streak to six games
Pacioretty notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.
Pacioretty's point streak reached six games with his helper on Mark Stone's third-period goal. Pacioretty has collected five goals and five assists during the hot run, which has him at a team-leading 36 points through 38 games.
