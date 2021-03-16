Pacioretty scored a power-play goal and supplied an assist in Monday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Pacioretty opened the scoring at 8:35 of the first period. He also set up Mark Stone's eventual game-winner 1:02 into the third period. The 32-year-old Pacioretty continues to impress in 2020-21 with 14 goals, 27 points, 112 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 26 outings. With just five power-play points, he may not even be playing at his best halfway through the campaign -- he had 19 points with the man advantage last year.