Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Firing on all cylinders

Pacioretty is averaging four shots per game this season.

Pacioretty's relentless pursuit in the attacking zone has led to 16 goals through 43 games. He's best known for his goal-scoring ability, but Patches actually leads the Golden Knights with 25 assists to boot. Overall, it's been a stellar season for the former Hab.

