Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: First multipoint game since Jan. 2

Pacioretty netted two goals and added an assist Thursday in a 7-2 win over the Panthers.

He potted a shortie and set up a power-play marker. It was Pacioretty's first multi-point game in over a month (Jan. 2). He's had a quiet month -- just seven points in 12 games since the calendar turned and two of those came in the first game of the year. Pacioretty's big outburst Thursday will hopefully reboot his offense as fantasy playoffs approach.