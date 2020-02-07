Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: First multipoint game since Jan. 2
Pacioretty netted two goals and added an assist Thursday in a 7-2 win over the Panthers.
He potted a shortie and set up a power-play marker. It was Pacioretty's first multi-point game in over a month (Jan. 2). He's had a quiet month -- just seven points in 12 games since the calendar turned and two of those came in the first game of the year. Pacioretty's big outburst Thursday will hopefully reboot his offense as fantasy playoffs approach.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Dual threat strikes again•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: All-Star shining bright•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Peppers net in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Notches 26th assist•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Buries 20th goal•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: High-volume shots yield goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.