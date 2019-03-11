Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Gains helper in loss
Pacioretty registered an assist and led the Golden Knights with five shots on goal in a 6-3 loss to the Flames on Sunday.
Pacioretty matched the 37 points he had from last season with the helper Sunday. He reached the mark in seven fewer games than in his last campaign with the Canadiens. Pacioretty has three goals and two assists in his last seven outings, as well as 26 shots on goal.
