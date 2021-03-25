Pacioretty (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday night's game versus the Avalanche, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Pacioretty's status against Colorado likely won't be confirmed until pregame warmups, so fantasy managers should plan accordingly. The 32-year-old winger has missed Vegas' last two games with a lower-body injury, but he's been highly productive when healthy, having racked up 16 goals and 30 points through 28 games.