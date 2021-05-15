Pacioretty (undisclosed) is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's Game 1 versus Minnesota, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Pacioretty missed the last six games of the regular season with an undisclosed issue and didn't practice Saturday, so he'll be a true question mark heading into Sunday afternoon's contest. The 32-year-old winger racked up 51 points through 48 games in the regular season.