Pacioretty (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's Game 2 versus Minnesota, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Pacioretty missed the last six contests of the regular season before missing Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Wild, but the 32-year-old winger may be able to gut it out and provide the Golden Knights with a much-needed boost up front Tuesday. Check back for confirmation on Pacioretty's availability prior to puck drop.