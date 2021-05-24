Pacioretty (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Monday's Game 5 against the Wild, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Pacioretty has been labeled a game-time decision for this series' first four games, only to sit all of them out, as the Golden Knights continue to play it coy regarding the true extent of the veteran winger's injury. Definitive word should come down around pregame warm-ups as usual.
