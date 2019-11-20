Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Generates pair of assists
Pacioretty had two assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Pacioretty set up Cody Glass' power-play goal in the second period, and also found Cody Eakin for the empty-netter to ice the game. Pacioretty has been on fire with six points in his last three games. The winger is up to 22 points in 23 contests, adding 92 shots on goal. Nine of his points have come with a man advantage. He'll cool down eventually, but this is some of the best hockey in the soon-to-be 31-year-old's career.
