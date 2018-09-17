Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Gets on board in debut with Vegas

Pacioretty registered a power-play goal to complement an assist Sunday, helping the Golden Knights to a 7-2 preseason win over the Coyotes in his team debut.

The ex-Hab certainly didn't look out of place with new teammates at T-Mobile arena. Pacioretty, who has compiled 226 goals and 222 assists over 626 career games, projects to be a second-line winger for the Golden Knights in their second year of existence. Given his goal-scoring acumen, he won't be left off the power play, either, as he's expected to run with the second man-advantage unit.