Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Gets on board in debut with Vegas
Pacioretty registered a power-play goal to complement an assist Sunday, helping the Golden Knights to a 7-2 preseason win over the Coyotes in his team debut.
The ex-Hab certainly didn't look out of place with new teammates at T-Mobile arena. Pacioretty, who has compiled 226 goals and 222 assists over 626 career games, projects to be a second-line winger for the Golden Knights in their second year of existence. Given his goal-scoring acumen, he won't be left off the power play, either, as he's expected to run with the second man-advantage unit.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Will play Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Signs four-year contract extension•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Contract in the works•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Traded to Vegas•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Won't talk contract once regular season begins•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Not talking extension•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...