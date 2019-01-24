Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Getting back on track

Pacioretty produced nine points in nine games in the month of January.

A year after posting a career-low shooting percentage of 8.0, Pacioretty is converting on 13.6 percent of his shots in 2018-19 and is just two goals shy of his total from a year ago. Sitting at 28 points through 39 games, the left winger will be hoping to build off his impressive January display.