Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Getting back on track
Pacioretty produced nine points in nine games in the month of January.
A year after posting a career-low shooting percentage of 8.0, Pacioretty is converting on 13.6 percent of his shots in 2018-19 and is just two goals shy of his total from a year ago. Sitting at 28 points through 39 games, the left winger will be hoping to build off his impressive January display.
