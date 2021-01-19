Pacioretty scored a goal on six shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Pacioretty sparked the Golden Knights' comeback with his third goal in as many games at 17:02 of the second period. The winger is in peak form to start 2020-21 -- he's fired 16 shots on goal and posted a plus-4 rating. While he won't shoot 18.8 percent all year, Pacioretty has plenty of upside for fantasy managers in a top-line role.