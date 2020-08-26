Pacioretty scored a power-play goal on five shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks in Game 2.

Pacioretty's tally with 1:26 left in the third period gave the Golden Knights a glimmer of hope, but that was erased when Tanner Pearson scored on an empty net. The 31-year-old Pacioretty scored scored in each of his last three games. He's added an assist, 25 shots on goal and 14 hits through six playoff outings.