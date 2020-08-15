Pacioretty (undisclosed) will play in Saturday's Game 3 versus the Blackhawks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Pacioretty has played just one of five August games, but he's slated to play on the first line and top power play Saturday. Whenever the 31-year-old winger is on the ice, he's a threat to find the back of the net, and he averaged 4.4 shots on net per game during the regular season.