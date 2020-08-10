Pacioretty (undisclosed) will be in the lineup against the Blackhawks for Game 1 on Tuesday.

Pacioretty will be making his first appearance in the postseason, having missed the Knights' three round-robin matchups. The 30-year-old winger reached the 30-goal mark this season for the first time since he was with Montreal back in 2016-17. With Pacioretty good to go, Chandler Stephenson figures to get dropped to a third-line role.