Pacioretty registered an assist and five shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canadiens in Game 4.
Pacioretty set up Nicolas Roy for the game-winning goal just 1:18 into overtime. Playing against his former team in the Stanley Cup Semifinals, Pacioretty has two assists in four games. He's up to 10 points (four goals, six helpers), 37 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 11 playoff contests as a strong top-line option.
