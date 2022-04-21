Pacioretty posted a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.

This was Pacioretty's second assist in as many games. He set up Chandler Stephenson's go-ahead goal in the third period, though the Golden Knights couldn't hang onto that lead. Pacioretty is up to 32 points (10 on the power play) with 132 shots on net, 27 hits, 29 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 35 contests this season.